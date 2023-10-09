Archana Gautam, Nyrraa M. Banerji get eliminated from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Contestants Archana Gautam and Nyrraa M. Banerji have been eliminated from stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' during the semi finale episode.

During this episode, contestants Nyrraa, Archana and Rashmeet Kaur found themselves at the bottom of the scoreboard, setting the stage for a nerve-wracking elimination challenge.

The elimination stunt required the three contestants to ride a cycle across a plank, jump off it, grab a net, and pick flags in the least amount of time.

Rashmeet outperformed Archana, who unfortunately stood eliminated from the show.

Moreover, in a shocking twist, host Rohit Shetty and crew members forbade Nyrraa from performing the stunt for the sake of safety.

Talking about her elimination, Nyrraa said: “At the beginning of the show, I feared everything and now that I’m eliminated from the show, I know that I can fight my fears. I’m so glad that my mother and brother encouraged me to be part of this incredible adventure. Spending time with contestants who came from different walks of life taught me many valuable lessons."

“I felt dejected because I got eliminated on a technicality in the semi-finale. Only if I knew how to ride a cycle, a slight mistake could have left me severely injured. This show will always have a special place in my heart, nonetheless.”

Archana added that she isthankful to God for this wonderful opportunity to connect with the viewers.

Calling it a life-changing experience, Archana said: “I am disheartened that I was eliminated from the show after having come so close to winning the trophy. Here's sending lots of love to all the people who rooted for me and enjoyed watching me on the show."

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.