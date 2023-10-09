Telangana Polls 2023: BJP to Announce First List of Candidates on Sunday

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to release its first list of candidates for the forthcoming Telangana Assembly elections on October 15 or 16. The party will announce the names of probable candidates anytime after Saturday.

As per the reports, the party held a meeting under the chairmanship of G Kishan Reddy and has finalised the names of candidates for 38 assembly seats. The BJP may announce the names of approximately 38 candidates in the first list.

It is reported that the names of only 21 candidates have been finalised while the remaining candidates for the 17 assembly seats are still under consideration and will be finalised soon after reaching a consensus on the names. The party is planning to announce the names of candidates for the 119-member Telangana assembly in three batches.

The saffron party has received over 6,000 applications from individuals who seek party tickets. Some of the applications were duplicates, therefore, the party had shortlisted only 2,832 applications. The party is still under the process of screening the applications and preparing to forward the list of shortlisted candidates to the party’s central election committee for finalising the party candidates for state polls.

