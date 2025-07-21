Anush Agarwalla triumphs at Jubilaumsturnier Hofgeismar Open with Floriana

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Indian dressage star Anush Agarwalla added another feather to his cap by securing first place at the Jubilaumsturnier Hofgeismar Open with an impressive 69.841 per cent. Riding the elegant 7-year-old mare Floriana, this marks the pair’s first-ever win at S level.

This victory is particularly significant, as it is only the second time Anush and Floriana have competed at the S level.

Taking to social media, Anush shared his excitement: “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner 2nd S ever and directly first win for Floriana and myself with 69.8%! Only 7 years old and what a potential for the future”

Speaking after the event, Anush added, "I’m incredibly proud of Floriana; this was only her second S competition and she handled it with maturity beyond her years. Winning here is a special moment for both of us. I want to sincerely thank Anna Scholermann for her constant guidance, training, and belief in us. This is just the beginning for Floriana, and I’m excited about what the future holds."

Last month, Agrawalla announced the retirement of his iconic horse, Sir Caramello, marking the close of a historic era for Indian equestrian sport. The duo etched their names in history at the Paris Olympics, where they became the first Indian rider-horse pair to compete in dressage on the Olympic stage.

This win is another milestone in Anush’s inspiring journey, which has already seen him break barriers as one of the first Indian equestrians to compete at the Olympic Games.

Anush recently launched his new digital series #DressageWithAnush, where he unpacks the fundamentals of dressage what the audience sees, what they don’t, and everything in between. The first episode is now live on his Instagram channel, and new episodes drop every alternate Thursday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.