'Anupamaa’ actor Gaurav Khanna recalls facing financial hardships as an actor

The ‘Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam’ actor also admitted, “I used to make horrible food in those days.” Will his dish reflect the experience he has gained over the years, or will the one-pot twist prove to be too difficult?”

Talking about the intense new Black Apron Challenge on the cooking reality show, just as the contestants start to settle in, the competition takes an exhilarating twist! At the halfway point, the judges reveal a shocking surprise—contestants must swap their dishes with the person next to them.

Judged by Chef Kunal Kapoor, Chef Ranveer Brar, and Farah Khan, “Celebrity MasterChef” airs from Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

