Anupam Kher, Shubhangi Dutt reveal why they kept Tanvi under wraps

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) During the making of “Tanvi The Great”, filmmaker-actor Anupam Kher made it a point to keep the debutante Shubhangi Dutt under wraps to create a certain type of mystery.

Talking about how difficult or easy it was for the debutante to keep herself hidden for so long, Shubhangi told IANS: “So, I remember when I was told, ‘Are you okay with not being on social media and not doing any other projects?’ And slowly, it was also made clear that I wouldn't be allowed to interact with anyone. And whenever we would go out—like when we’d go for shoots—people are usually taking photos and videos.”

“‘They said, ‘You have to keep your eyes at the back of your head. You have to be extremely careful. If even by mistake, a photo gets out…’”

Shubhangi hilariously said that slowly a paranoia started developing.

“If I even spotted a camera somewhere, I would hide. I would literally find someone standing in front and hide behind them—just so I wouldn’t end up in some random photo. I had to tell people that whatever photos we had, anything from the time we were active, we needed to take all of it down. All this had to be done. It was tough, but I think I actually enjoyed the process too,” she added.

Anupam said that keeping Shubhangi underwraps worked,

‘She has sat down with Mr. De Niro watched the film. She had her world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.”

He added: “Because I didn’t want… you know, like how army officers are—since we were shooting in Lansdowne—we used to go out, they would invite us for drinks and food and things like that. They would take pictures with everyone except her. We kept requesting, “Please, no photos with her.”

“Because I didn’t want someone to just upload a picture on Facebook or social media and say, ‘This girl is playing Tanvi’s role.’”

It had to be presented in a certain way, said Anupam, who is returning as a director after almost two decades.

“That’s why, when we finally revealed her, we first showed her back, did all that—also to create a certain kind of mystery. Tanvi is a mysterious girl, not just mischievous.”

