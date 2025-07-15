Hyderabad Shocker: CPI Member Shot Dead in Malakpet Park

In a shocking incident, a man was shot dead in broad daylight at Malakpet in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Chandunaik Rathod (40).

According to reports, Chandunaik was walking in Shalivahana Nagar Park as part of his daily routine when a group of four unidentified assailants stormed into the park in a car and reportedly sprayed chilli powder into his eyes.

Even as Chandu was trying to make sense of what was happening, the assailants opened fire, killing him on the spot. Chandu suffered multiple bullet injuries.

When onlookers attempted to stop the assailants from fleeing the crime scene, they were threatened at gunpoint.

Chandu was a native of Narsaipalli village in Nagarkurnool district. He was reportedly a member of the CPI. Police suspect the murder was premeditated. The CPI leader is the brother-in-law of CPM State leader Deshya Naik.

Police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway to nab the accused. They are examining CCTV footage and tracing the car to identify the attackers.