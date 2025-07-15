Farah Khan pampers the ‘most loved and spoiled’ child of her house

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan celebrated the birthday of her beloved pet dog Smoochy with a warm and affectionate post on social media.

Sharing an adorable video of her furry companion, Farah called her pet "the most loved, pampered, and spoiled child" in her house. Taking to Instagram, she posted a video featuring her pet dog’s candid and playful moments with Farah and other family members. In the clip, Smoochy is also seen cutting a cake, lounging in a pool, playing on the bed, and accompanying the family on vacations and outings.

Alongside it, Farah wrote, “Happy birthday to the baby of this house.. the most loved, pampered n spoiled child of mine.. i always say i brought up my kids strictly n completely spoiled this one.. @smoochythepoochy u don’t even realize how happy u make us everyday.. we love u p.s.- does anyone know if dog cloning is legal now?.”

The filmmaker paired the visuals with the nostalgic track “Taaron Ka Chamakta Gehna Ho” by Udit Narayan and Bali Brahmbhatt.

Farah Khan is known for her deep bond with Smoochy and often shares photos and videos of her on social media. From beach getaways to lazy afternoons at home, Smoochy is a constant companion in Farah’s life.

Meanwhile, the ‘Main Hoon Na’ director had recently hosted an intimate birthday lunch for her close friend and fellow choreographer Geeta Kapur on her 52nd birthday. Farah shared a short video from the celebration featuring Geeta cutting birthday brownies while everyone around her cheerfully sang “Happy Birthday.” Farah revealed that the cake couldn’t be delivered on time, so they made do with brownies instead.

Farah captioned the post, “Happy birthday @geeta_kapurofficial .. tho it was on the 5th of July.. but u were Awol god knows with whom?? lov u baby.”

