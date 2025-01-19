Anupam Kher recites heartfelt poem on Kashmiri Hindus Exodus Day

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who essays the role of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan in the recently released movie ‘Emergency’, recited a poem for Kashmiri Pandits on Kashmir Hindus Exodus Day.

On Sunday, the senior actor took to his IX, formerly Twitter, and shared a video of himself reciting the poem.

He said in the video, “Home of Kashmiri Pandits, just 4-5 km away from the beautiful Dal lake. Surrounded by the fragrance of saffron, hidden behind the Pashmina shops near the markets In the narrow streets of the old city. On the old banks of the river Jhelum, entangled in the threads of memories and, houses like half-burnt pyres which are neither sold on postcards nor seen in films. But this is also Kashmir’s broken glass of windows ringing from the rooftops”.

He further mentioned, “Wet memories of the water captured on the courtyard The scorching weather passes through the sun as if the silence of the night has been sniffed out by death, never pass by the palaces of Kashmiri Pandits because even the palaces will be haunted by a story like a child trapped in an orphanage which is neither accepted nor is justice given. The crime is not accepted, and the justice isn’t given to the home of Kashmiri Pandits”.

The actor also penned a long note in his tweet as he wrote, “19th January, 1990. #KashmirHindus Exodus Day! It has been 35 Years since more than 500000 Hindus were brutally thrown out of their homes. Those homes are still there. But haunted and forgotten! #SunayanaKachrooBhide a victim of this tragedy has written heartbreaking poem about memories of those homes. The lines will resonate with all the #KashmiriPandits who were the victims of this mammoth tragedy! It is both - SAD & TRUE! #Exodus #19January (sic)”.

The Kashmiri Pandits exodus happened in the early 1990s when Islamic forces in the Kashmir valley carried out a genocide and drove out the community.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.