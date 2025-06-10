Anupam Kher: Anurag Basu uses the right emotions to convey what he wants

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has heaped praise on his “Metro…In Dino” director Anurag Basu, whom he tags as “magician of emotions” and said that he trusts his actors, which is the biggest thing an artist can ask for.

Anupam said, “Anurag Basu is a magician of emotions. There are no tricks involved but the emotions can go from crying to smiling, smiling to laughter and he does it effortlessly.”

Talking about his experience of working with Anurag, he said: “Anurag is effortless when it comes to conveying what he wants from his actors.”

“He uses the right emotions to convey what he wants and does not come across as a director who is impressing the actor by letting them know how much he does know about his art. He trusts his actor and that is the biggest thing an actor is asking for.”

With “Metro…In Dino”, Anurag returns with the final chapter of his hyperlinked trilogy. Delving into the complex and modern relationships, the upcoming film, which is a spiritual sequel of the 2007 movie “Life In a… Metro”, promises an exploration of love, heartbreak, and human connection.

The film also stars celebrated names such as Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neena Gupta.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro...In Dino’. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, watch your own story in cinemas on July 4.

Talking about Anupam, he is gearing up for the release of his directorial “Tanvi The Great,” an emotional drama, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The film was showcased at the Marché du Film.

“Tanvi The Great” is set to release on July 18.

