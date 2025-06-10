Plan panel's 6-point policy roadmap to drive TN's global mobility leadership

Chennai, June 10 (IANS) The State Planning Commission (SPC) has unveiled a comprehensive six-point policy roadmap aimed at transforming Tamil Nadu into a global leader in sustainable mobility and electric vehicle (EV) innovation.

Titled “Tamil Nadu’s Automotive Future,” the SPC report was formally submitted to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and SPC Executive Chairman J. Jeyaranjan at the State Secretariat.

The report highlights the need for Tamil Nadu to evolve from a traditional automotive manufacturing hub to a centre for deep mobility innovation. To achieve this, the Commission recommended institutional and financial support for advanced research, intellectual property (IP) creation, and product development.

A key recommendation is the establishment of a Tamil Nadu Mobility Innovation Fund to co-finance high-risk, high-reward R&D in areas such as battery technologies, EV operating systems, hydrogen propulsion, energy management software, and lightweight materials.

The roadmap also suggests the creation of mobility R&D zones co-located with existing EV hubs in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Hosur. These zones would include shared infrastructure such as battery certification centres, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) labs, simulation environments, and vehicle testing tracks.

The SPC called for strong academic-industry partnerships with premier institutions like IIT-Madras and Anna University. It also recommended fellowships and startup grants for researchers working on commercially viable innovations.

To encourage broader participation, the Commission proposed plug-and-play access to public R&D labs and prototyping tools for startups and MSMEs.

Addressing the issue of underutilised talent, the report flagged that over 1.5 lakh engineering graduates are produced annually in Tamil Nadu but remain underrepresented in core R&D roles. To bridge this gap, the Commission recommended launching the Mobility Skills 2030 programme with specialised courses in EV powertrains, battery technology, embedded systems, and logistics analytics.

For balanced regional development, the report advocated targeted incentives for companies establishing units in non-urban districts, positioning mobility as a driver for equitable economic growth. On the infrastructure front, the SPC urged the state to fast-track the deployment of public charging stations along highways, in industrial zones, and within urban mobility hubs.

It also recommended time-bound incentives for commercial EVs, including electric trucks and small commercial vehicles (e-SCVs).

The Commission warned that EV adoption in the heavy commercial vehicle segment may remain below 20 per cent by 2030 without active government intervention. It proposed forming a Mobility Innovation and Growth Council comprising government, industry, academia, and civil society stakeholders to steer policy implementation.

Lastly, the roadmap called for the formulation of a statewide EV charging infrastructure master plan and urged the government to mandate EV-ready building codes in urban planning to ensure long-term sustainability.

