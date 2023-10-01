Another jolt to BRS as MLC quits, to join Congress

Hyderabad, Oct 1 (IANS) In another blow to Telangana’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ahead of the state Assembly elections, a prominent leader and legislator quit the party on Sunday. He has decided to join the Congress.

Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, a member of Telangana's Legislative Council, resigned from the BRS soon after his meeting with state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy and other leaders.

Narayan Reddy and his supporters are likely to join the Congress party soon. The MLC has been reportedly assured Congress ticket from the Kalwakurthy Assembly constituency.

His joining is likely to strengthen the Congress party in united Mahabubnagar district. In his resignation letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Narayan Reddy expressed hope that Telangana would see development under the Congress rule.

"The six guarantees announced by Congress and Sonia Gandhi have given me hope that the people of Telangana will see development through the Congress,” he wrote.

The MLC mentioned in his letter that Sonia Gandhi played a crucial role in achieving statehood for Telangana.

Narayan Reddy’s resignation is the second big jolt to BRS in 10 days. Senior leader and MLA, Mynampally Hanumantha Rao had resigned from BRS on September 22 after the party denied ticket to his son Rohit Rao.

Hanumantha Rao and his son joined the Congress party on September 28 after the party reportedly assured tickets to both.

The BRS had announced Hanumantha Rao as its candidate once again from Malkajgiri constituency in Greater Hyderabad but did not accept his demand for the ticket to his son from Medak.

BRS has lost some key leaders to the Congress during the last couple of months.

Former ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Tummala Nageswara Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy have switched loyalties to the Congress.

Elections to 119-member Telangana Assembly are likely to be held in November-December.

