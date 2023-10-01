Gandhinagar's panchayat training centre to be named after PM Modi

Gandhinagar, Oct 1 (IANS) The Panchayat Training Centre situated in Gujarat capital is set to undergo a transformation as it will soon be known as the 'Narendra Modi Panchayat Raj Evam Gramin Vikas Sansthan.'

This decision was made by the executive committee of the Gujarat State Panchayat Parishad, an integral component of the state government.It was known as the Panchayat Talim Kendra till now.

This renaming marks the third instance in Gujarat where an entity has been dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Previously, the Gujarat Cricket Association renamed a cricket stadium in Ahmedabad after him, and the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) similarly bestowed his name upon a medical college in the city in recent years.

Confirming the renaming of the training institute, Bharat Gajipara, Secretary of the Parishad, stated that the decision had been formally approved. The move comes in recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contributions to the nation and his roots in Gujarat.

The premises of the Gujarat Panchayat Parishad had aged, prompting the Parishad to acquire 2,500 square meters of government land for the construction of a new Panchayat Talim Bhavan. This ambitious project comes with an estimated cost of Rs 36 crore and is poised to offer state-of-the-art facilities.

The new complex will feature separate hostels for both men and women, a centrally air-conditioned auditorium, modern smart classrooms, a well-stocked reading library, and quarters for staff members.

