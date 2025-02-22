Ankit Anil Sharma reveals how working in ’Chhaava’ landed him a role in Superstar Yash-starrer ‘Toxic’

Chennai, Feb 22 (IANS) Following his impactful portrayal of Santaji Gorpade in ‘Chhaava’, actor Ankit Anil Sharma is ready to take on his next major role in director Geetu Mohandas’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups, featuring KGF actor Yash in the lead.

Speaking about his experience of working with the Kannada superstar Yash, Ankit shared, “Yash is deeply invested in the filmmaking process. Before every shot, he makes sure to understand all the details thoroughly and often gives valuable suggestions. He’s a fun-loving person but also extremely hardworking. The atmosphere on set is always lively when he’s around. He’s a fantastic guy!”

When asked about the direction and vision of Geetu Mohandas, Ankit was full of praise, although he remained tight-lipped about specific details.

“I can’t reveal much about the film right now, but working with Geetu Mohandas has been a dream come true. I remember watching Liar’s Dice during my college days, and I was instantly drawn to her storytelling. Being able to collaborate with her on Toxic feels like a huge privilege.”

Ankit also spoke about how he landed the role. “The actor who played my father, Malhoji Baba, in Chhaava is from the Kannada film industry. He recommended me for this role, and I’m truly grateful for that.”

Geethu Mohandas, had in a post of hers described Toxic as, “…a story that defies convention and is sure to provoke the chaos within us.”

Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups has been directed by Geetu Mohandas, an internationally acclaimed filmmaker.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.