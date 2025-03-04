Anil Kapoor unveils rare BTS pictures with ‘Subedaar’ director Suresh Triveni

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Anil Kapoor is currently gearing up for his much-anticipated film "Subedaar". He took to social media to wish the film’s director, Suresh Triveni, a very happy birthday.

In a touching Instagram post, Anil Kapoor shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the set with the director.

Anil Kapoor's post was accompanied by a warm caption, filled with gratitude and appreciation for the director’s vision and dedication.

He wrote, "Happy Birthday, @sureshtriveni_ ! Working with you on Subedaar has been an absolute privilege and emotionally enriching! Your vision, passion, and dedication to storytelling are truly inspiring. Wishing you a year filled with happiness lots of love and success. Have a fantastic one!"

Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor reacted to the post with a red heart emoji.

Anil Kapoor is working with the acclaimed director Suresh Triveni for the first time. The recently released teaser of "Subedaar" has already created a massive buzz, offering a glimpse of Anil Kapoor in an intense and powerful new avatar.

"Subedaar” also stars Radhikka Madan in the role of Anil Kapoor's daughter. Set against the backdrop of India’s heartland, the film delves into the gripping journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya (Anil Kapoor), who now faces the turbulence of civilian life.

Last week, Anil Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute for late Hollywood legend Gene Hackman. He took to his X, (formerly known as Twitter), and shared a string of pictures of the late actor along with a nostalgic note.

“Cannot believe the world no longer has Gene Hackman in it. His effortless performances in films like ‘The French Connection,’ ‘Unforgiven,’ and ‘The Firm’ are just a few times the world witnessed his genius. A true legend whose legacy will live on. Rest in peace", Anil Kapoor wrote.

Gene Hackman and his better half, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their Santa Fe home.

