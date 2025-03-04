Vantara, a vibrant example of our centuries old ethos of protecting animals: PM Modi

Ahmedabad, March 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sharing his thoughts on the commendable effort by Vantara – one of the world’s biggest animal rehabilitation centres – that is situated in Gujarat, said that it was serving as a "vibrant example of our centuries old ethos of protecting those we share our planet with."

PM Modi took to his social media handle to share glimpses of his visit to the rehabilitation centre, where he saw injured and accident-hit animals getting treated and taken care of.

“At Vantara, I saw an elephant which was the victim of an acid attack. The elephant was being treated with utmost care. There were other elephants too, which were blinded and that, too, ironically by their Mahouts,” wrote PM Modi while sharing pictures of an elephant getting treated inside the facility.

He shared another picture of an elephant, which was hit by a speeding truck, now getting treatment at Vantara.

“There were other instances too. A lioness was hit by a vehicle resulting in severe spinal injuries. She was getting proper care. A leopard cub abandoned by her family got a new lease of life, with proper nutritional care,” PM Modi wrote, sharing the pictures of the state-of-the art facility built for their care.

The Prime Minister also complimented the team at Vantara for the care given to such wild animals.

Notably, Vantara in Gujarat’s Jamnagar is a sprawling wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre housing over 1.5 lakh rescued and endangered animals. Currently, the centre is home to more than 2,000 species of animals.

The wildlife centre is equipped with modern treatment facilities for animals including MRI machine, CT scan, and ICU facilities.

The centre also provides advanced veterinary care including specialised departments for wildlife anesthesia, cardiology, nephrology, endoscopy, dentistry, and internal medicine.

PM Modi during his visit to Vantara also interacted with dedicated doctors, staff and workers who serve as the custodians of various facilities at Vantara.

