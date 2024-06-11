'Angry' JCB driver held ahter he bulldozes toll booths

Hapur (UP), June 11 (IANS) A bulldozer driver has been arrested for bulldozing toll booths on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Uttar Pradesh.

The driver, in a fit of rage, vandalised toll booths on both sides in Hapur after he was asked to pay the toll, according to reports.

In a video shared on X, a toll booth employee can be heard saying, “The man bulldozed two booths to avoid the toll.” Towards the end of the video, the man can be seen running away with his bulldozer.

“The bulldozer operator got angry when asked to pay the toll. He broke two booths of the toll plaza. The employees ran away to save their lives,” said a user on X while posting the video.

“Today on June 11, a JCB driver vandalised a toll booth at the Chhijarsi toll plaza under the jurisdiction of the Pilkhuwa police station. In connection with this, a case has been registered at the Pilkhuwa police station and further legal action is being taken,” the police said in a video.

In another video, the accused can be seen limping and struggling to walk as two policemen detain him. In a photo, he can be seen standing behind the bars with folded hands.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.