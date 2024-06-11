Snapdeal, Bhashini join hands to boost digital inclusion in India

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) E-commerce platform Snapdeal on Tuesday signed a MoU with Digital India Bhashini, an Independent Business Division established by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) within Digital India Corporation (DIC), to develop services and products focused on enhancing language translation efforts to promote digital inclusion in India.

This partnership will leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop innovative solutions catering to over nine vernacular languages.

"We look forward to combining Bhashini's deep expertise in language solutions with Snapdeal's robust e-commerce platform to empower individuals across diverse linguistic backgrounds," Himanshu Chakrawarti, CEO - Snapdeal, said in a statement.

The company said that this partnership focuses on Snapdeal's commitment to advancing digital inclusivity in India.

"Through innovative use of AI and voice-first technology, we are determined to break down barriers, build greater digital participation, and create a more connected and inclusive digital ecosystem for all Indians," said Amitabh Nag, CEO of Bhashini.

"We are committed to leveraging technology for the greater good and enabling inclusive digital experiences for all," he added.

Meanwhile, Snapdeal has registered Rs 388 crore in revenue in FY23, as it significantly reduced losses by 45 per cent to Rs 282 crore in the last financial year, as compared to Rs 510 crore in FY22.

