YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy Granted Bail In AP Liquor Scam Case

The ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) Court in Vijayawada granted bail to YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy on Monday (September 29) in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the TDP government to probe the alleged liquor policy scam under the YSRCP administration, had arrested Midhun Reddy on July 20. The Rajampet MP was named as Accused Number 4 in the case.

As many as 12 people have been arrested in connection with the case, with a few of them already released on bail.

YSRCP leaders have emphasized that the bail granted to Midhun Reddy once again vindicates their stand that the Chandrababu Naidu government is targeting individuals close to YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with the intent to malign them.

It has come to light that the SIT arrested Midhun Reddy over suspicions regarding a ₹5 crore transaction—made via cheque.

Earlier this month, the ACB Court also granted bail to three others — Dhanunjay Reddy, Balaji Govindappa, and Krishna Mohan Reddy. Govindappa was arrested on May 14, while Dhanunjay Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy were taken into custody on May 16.

Following the bail orders, the YSRCP claimed that retired IAS officer and former CMO secretary K. Dhanunjay Reddy, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) P. Krishna Mohan Reddy, and Bharathi Cements director Balaji Govindappa were unfairly implicated in the case.

Midhun Reddy is likely to be released from Rajahmundry Central Jail on Monday evening (September 29) or Tuesday (September 30) after the bail order is submitted.

Previously, the Special ACB Court had granted interim bail to Midhun Reddy to enable him to participate in the Vice-Presidential election.

His counsel had stressed the “critical importance” of the poll and Midhun Reddy’s duty as an elected representative in Parliament. After hearing the plea, the ACB Court accepted the petition, granted interim bail, and directed Midhun Reddy to surrender on September 11.