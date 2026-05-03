YSRCP lambasts Chandrababu for his remarks

Hitting hard on Chandrababu’s remarks calling names, YSRCP has said that Amaravati has turned into a golden goose for him and he has been digging away people’s welfare like a crowbar.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy lashed out at Chandrababu and TDP for calling the opposition an axe party and said it is he who has been a symbol of a crowbar, churning out the exchequer to benefit himself and his coterie.

Amaravati has become a golden goose for Chandrababu and his coterie as they have been digging out huge amounts from the exchequer through inflated contracts on one hand and depriving people of health, education, medical care, besides ditching farmers, women, youth and other sections of society.

State finances are being looted at will by paying an exorbitant Rs 20,489 per sq ft, which is unheard of anywhere in the country, as the standard rate is just around Rs 4,500 per sq ft, he said.

The contracts were given to his favoured few who were given work during his earlier term, and the rates were increased manifold in an organized manner.

The Telangana Secretariat and Parliament Bhavan just cost a fraction of what is being spent by Chandrababu at Amaravati, which shows the level of corruption, he said.

From usurping the TDP and the Chief Minister post from the party founder NTR, it has become a pattern for him to dig deep and change colours to further his political career, besides rampant corruption and manipulation, which has been his nature.

The Mahanadu being held here will have no impact on voters as they have decided to give YSRCP a clean sweep in the ensuing elections, he said.

His calling YSRCP names has no impact as people have come to believe that they were cheated once again, and Chandrababu has failed to implement his poll promises, as is his wont.