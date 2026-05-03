May 4 Bank Holiday or not in India?

As people plan their banking work, here’s a clear update on whether May 4, 2026 (Monday) is a bank holiday in India.

Is May 4, 2026 a Bank Holiday?

May 4, 2026, is not a bank holiday across India. Since there are no major festivals, national events, or special observances, banks will function as usual.

According to the holiday calendar followed by the Reserve Bank of India, this date is categorized as a regular working day for banks in most states.

Banking Operations on May 4

All public and private sector banks will remain open

Services like deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearance, and branch services will operate normally

Online banking, ATMs, and mobile banking apps will function without interruption

Are There Any State-Wise Bank Holidays?

For May 4, 2026:

There are no state-specific bank holidays announced due to regional festivals or events

States like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh will observe a normal banking day

Unlike school holidays (due to summer vacations), banks do not close for seasonal breaks, so operations continue as usual

However, in rare cases, banks may close locally due to:

Regional administrative decisions

Unexpected situations like natural conditions or local notifications

As of now, no such closures are scheduled.