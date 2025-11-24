YS Jagan's Three-Day Pulivendula Tour: November 25–27

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will embark on a three-day visit to Pulivendula starting November 25.

According to the tour schedule, Jagan will reach Pulivendula at 4 PM on Monday and hold a public darbar at the Camp Office until 7 PM, followed by an overnight stay.

On November 26, Jagan will begin his engagements at 9 AM by attending a wedding at Vasavi Function Hall. He will then visit Brahmanapalli to inspect banana plantations and interact with farmers. Later, he will return to Pulivendula to console the family of former Lingala sarpanch Mahesh Reddy, and subsequently visit the residence of Lingala Ramalinga Reddy in Velpula.

In the evening, he will once again hold a public darbar at the Camp Office until 7 PM, before halting for the night.

On November 27, YS Jagan will depart from Pulivendula at 8 AM, marking the end of his tour.