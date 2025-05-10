YS Jagan Z+ security plea: High Court notifies Centre & TDP government

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has sought responses from the Central and State governments regarding the restoration of Z+ security to YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Jagan filed a petition with the High Court seeking the reinstatement of Z+ security, arguing that the failure to provide him with adequate security was unconstitutional.

In response, the High Court issued notices to the Union Home Secretary, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and the Director Generals of the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and NSG (National Security Guard), as well as the Principal Secretary of the State Home Department. Issuing these orders, Justice Sathi Subba Reddy adjourned the matter to June.

Representing Jagan, advocate Yerramreddy Nagi Reddy urged the court to direct the restoration of Z+ security to the former Chief Minister following a fresh threat assessment.

Citing a past assassination attempt on Jagan, the advocate accused the TDP government of deliberately downgrading his security without any notice or prior intimation.

Nagi Reddy also highlighted several instances of security lapses during Y. S. Jagan’s tours. He stated that Jagan approached the High Court after repeated requests to restore Z+ security were ignored.

Responding on behalf of the Central government, Deputy Solicitor General Pasala Ponna Rao informed the court that details regarding the matter would be submitted.