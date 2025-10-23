YS Jagan Exposes Chandrababu: "One in Every Five Bottles Is Fake Liquor"

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with mediapersons at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday (October 23).

YS Jagan launched a sharp attack on the ruling TDP-led alliance, accusing it of enabling the illegal trade of spurious liquor, exaggerating the Google data centre project in Visakhapatnam, failing to fulfil promises made to government employees, and neglecting farmers’ concerns.

On the widespread trade of spurious liquor, the former Chief Minister alleged that the TDP government had established a highly sophisticated network for the production and sale of illicitly distilled liquor in the State.

Displaying images of units manufacturing spurious liquor operating like cottage industries, YS Jagan said he had never seen such an organised liquor mafia.

He flagged the sharp increase in liquor license auctions, the rise in belt shops, and the illegal operations of permit rooms.

The YSRCP President highlighted spurious liquor manufacturing units busted in Tamballapalle (Annamayya district), Ibrahimpatnam (NTR district), Paravada (Anakapalle district), and Nellore.

He alleged that the Vijayawada Police Commissioner was bowing to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu instead of investigating the spurious liquor racket.

Citing the seizure of 20,000 litres of illicit liquor in Mulakalacheruvu, YS Jagan claimed that one in five liquor bottles sold in the State was spurious.

“Even though it is evident that TDP leaders, including Jayachandra Reddy and Janardhan Reddy, were involved in the illegal trade, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu blamed YSRCP leaders to divert public attention,” he alleged.

“Had the Mulakalacheruvu case not come to light, thousands of litres of spurious liquor would have continued to be produced,” Jagan charged.

The issue in Mulakalacheruvu surfaced on October 3. Over 20 days have passed since, but no action has been taken against the accused.

Jagan strongly objected to Janardhan Reddy’s claim that he manufactured spurious liquor on the directions of YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh. He accused the TDP government and sympathetic media organisations of misleading the public.

He added that the TDP falsely claimed Jayachandra Reddy was a close aide of Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy of the YSRCP. “If that were true, why did the TDP nominate Jayachandra Reddy to contest from Tamballapalle against Peddireddy Dwarkanath Reddy, the brother of Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy?” Jagan asked.

The YSRCP President demanded to know why Jayachandra Reddy had not been arrested and why his passport was not seized.

It may be noted that after the allegations surfaced, the TDP suspended Jayachandra Reddy from the party. However, no legal action has followed. Janardhan Reddy, on the other hand, has been arrested.

Jagan further questioned how many raids were conducted at liquor shops after the Mulakalacheruvu incident came to light. “None, because all the liquor shops are linked to TDP leaders,” he alleged.

Mocking Chandrababu Naidu for forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the illicit liquor trade, he challenged the Chief Minister to hand over the case to the CBI.

Jagan also criticised the TDP government’s plan to introduce QR codes on liquor bottles for authenticity checks, reminding that the YSRCP government had earlier implemented the same.

“What’s the point of QR codes? All liquor shops are controlled by TDP leaders involved in spurious liquor production. Isn’t this like handing over house keys to thieves?” he quipped.

Recalling how the YSRCP regime had cancelled belt shop permits and enforced strict timings for liquor outlets, YS Jagan accused Chandrababu Naidu of neglecting public health by allowing the rampant trade of illicit liquor.

“Chandrababu Naidu has no shame. He cannot be embarrassed,” YS Jagan asserted, adding that the State’s financial conditions appear to be in a very fragile condition even as the Chief Minister is busy stealing credit for the work done by others.