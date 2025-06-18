YS Jagan’s Palnadu Tour Begins Amid Police Clampdown, Notices to YSRCP Leaders

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Rentapalla village in Sattenapalli mandal of Palnadu district on Wednesday to console the family of party worker Nagamalleswara Rao, who allegedly committed suicide due to police harassment.

YS Jagan will meet the family of the Deputy Sarpanch and also inaugurate his statue.

As suspected, the TDP government has created several hurdles for Y.S. Jagan’s visit. At least 20 police check-posts have reportedly been established in the vicinity of the village, with six of them within a radius of six kilometres.

Additionally, the police have granted permission for only 100 members to accompany Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Only three cars in his convoy have been allowed to enter the village. Several YSRCP leaders have been prevented from entering Rentapalla.

YSRCP leaders and activists condemned the crackdown on the former Chief Minister’s visit to Palnadu district and asserted that Y.S. Jagan would carry out his tour as planned and successfully.

Nagamalleswara Rao’s father also expressed anger over police restrictions. He pointed out that his relatives were also denied entry into the village. Further, he asserted that YS Jagan was only visiting his family and not conducting a tour.

YSRCP leaders had approached the police at least seven times with the necessary documents, but they were granted only restricted access to conduct the tour.

Ahead of Y.S. Jagan’s visit, YSRCP leaders in at least seven constituencies of Palnadu district were issued notices.

YSRCP leaders are questioning the heavy police deployment and the issuance of notices. Even ordinary citizens are reportedly being troubled by the police restrictions. They asserted that despite all the obstacles, YSRCP leaders and activists will ensure the success of the program.

The YSRCP leaders have accused the TDP government of conspiring to sabotage YS Jagan’s visit to Palnadu, similar to what had happened in Podili, Prakasam district.

During Jagan’s recent visit to Podili to meet tobacco farmers, TDP activists allegedly pelted stones at his convoy. The clash resulted in injuries to a police constable and several women.