YS Jagan’s Christmas Message: Compassion, Sacrifice, Humanity

Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Christmas greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. During his visit to Pulivendula, he issued a festive message and also shared his wishes through a post on X.

In his message, Jagan reflected on the values and teachings of Jesus Christ, noting that Christmas celebrates the birth of the Son of God, who took human form. “Compassion, love, forgiveness, patience, generosity, and sacrifice — these are the profound messages Christ offered humanity through his life,” he wrote. He further added that the teachings of Jesus continue to guide people towards truth, virtue, and humanity.

Jagan emphasized that Jesus showed the way from cruelty to kindness, from selfishness to sacrifice, and from evil to good. “Christ’s teachings will forever lead humanity along the righteous path,” he stated in his greetings.

Earlier in the day, the YS Jagan posted on X: “Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! On this festive day, let us move forward together with renewed hope and a brighter future. Let us support one another and spread joy. Merry Christmas!”