Champion Movie X Review: Roshan Meka’s Telangana Saga Wins Big on Social Media

Films inspired by Telangana’s history and identity have often struck a deep emotional chord with audiences, and Champion appears to continue that tradition with conviction. Based on the real-life Byraampalli incident from Siddipet district, often referred to as the “Jallianwala Bagh of Telangana”, the film brings a forgotten chapter of regional history to the big screen with scale and sensitivity.

Scheduled for a grand Christmas release on December 25, 2025, Champion has already generated strong buzz. The trailer crossed over one million views within days of its launch, while the songs have emerged as chartbusters, further amplifying expectations around the film.

The film is directed by Pradeep Advaitham, who earlier worked as a writer on several films and the popular web series Save The Tigers. This project marks his directorial debut. Pradeep first gained recognition with his short film Advaitham, and early feedback suggests that he has successfully translated a complex real-life incident into a narrative that resonates with today’s audience. Netizens have lauded his storytelling approach for being both accessible and emotionally engaging.

With a runtime of nearly 2 hours and 49 minutes, Champion is said to be mounted on a grand scale. Reports indicate that the production values are of next-level quality, complemented by strong emotional depth. Insiders are particularly praising the climax twist and describing it as mind-blowing.

Mickey J Meyer’s music has emerged as another major highlight. The already released songs have struck a chord with listeners, and sources say they look visually stunning on the big screen.

All eyes are now on Roshan, son of actor Srikanth, who appears to have delivered a breakthrough performance. Social media reactions suggest that his acting feels natural and intense, with many calling Champion his first true blockbuster.

With just a few hours left for the full reviews to pour in, Champion is shaping up to be a powerful blend of history, emotion, and cinematic spectacle this Christmas.

Done watching #Champion and Roshan Meka hits it out of the park 💥 Emotional core works really well in the second half, supported by strong music & visuals. Slow narration at places, but the interval and climax make up for it BIG time. Unexpected ending seals the deal.… pic.twitter.com/299OKrRwKQ — Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) December 25, 2025

#Champion An Action Period Drama that is technically strong and has a few promising moments, but falters overall due to weak writing and execution. The film’s backdrop and story had the potential to be a moving drama. However, the writing fails to create an emotional connect or… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) December 25, 2025

#Champion🏆 first premier Response:

Just unanimously one word verdict is #Champion is a Block Buster. @VyjayanthiFilms × @SwapnaCinema adds another gem to their glorious success crown 👑 in the name of Champion. Its massive world filled with rooted emotions is a major… pic.twitter.com/rZ89By3Yf2 — Taraq(Tarak Ram) (@tarakviews) December 24, 2025