YS Jagan’s Bullet-Proof Car Seized: YSRCP Slams TDP for Undermining Democracy

In what seems to be a move to prevent YSRCP supremo Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy from conducting any tours in the State as the Leader of the Opposition, the TDP government has seized the former Chief Minister’s bullet-proof car.

The development comes days after Y.S. Jagan, his car driver Ramana Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP Y.V. Subba Reddy, and former ministers Perni Nani and Vidadala Rajini were booked in a case related to the death of a man during the former Chief Minister’s tour of Rentapalla village in Palnadu district.

When news of Singayya’s death first emerged, Guntur SP Satish Kumar stated that an unauthorized car had hit the 53-year-old man. The vehicle, a Tata Safari registered as AP 26 CE 0001, was seized. However, a few days later, the SP altered his statement and informed the media that a case had been booked against the YSRCP president based on new evidence.

A video purportedly showing Singayya coming under Y.S. Jagan’s car while the latter was greeting a massive crowd later surfaced. YSRCP leaders have strongly refuted the allegations and accused the TDP government of morphing the video. Suspecting foul play, they have questioned the change in the Guntur SP’s statement.

YSRCP leaders condemned the Chandrababu Naidu government’s order to seize the former Chief Minister’s bullet-proof car. They alleged that the ruling alliance is conspiring to prevent Y.S. Jagan from going on tours to meet the public in his capacity as the main political opponent in the State.

Days after Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stated in an interview that his party would "raze down the opposition," the YSRCP asserted that the seizure of the car signifies the collapse of democracy in Andhra Pradesh.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that Y.S. Jagan’s bullet-proof car was not provided by the State government. During one of his tours, the bullet-proof vehicle provided by the State had broken down, prompting the former Chief Minister to travel in a non-bullet-proof car. Subsequently, the YSRCP purchased a bullet-proof car for the party president’s tour after taking approval from the High Court.

At that time as well, the YSRCP accused the TDP government of negligence in extending Z+ security to Jagan, which is usually guaranteed to a former Chief Minister.

As repeated security breaches during Y.S. Jagan’s tours have come to light, the YSRCP has accused the ruling alliance of conspiring to endanger the former Chief Minister.

During his tour of Rentapalla, the police did not arrange for pilot vehicles or rope parties, despite being informed well in advance about the high-profile visit. A few youngsters were even seen standing on the bonnet of the former Chief Minister’s car.

In Anantapur, no arrangements were made at the helipad where Y.S. Jagan’s chopper landed. As a result, the crowd went haywire and even damaged the helicopter’s windshield. Following a technical malfunction, Jagan was forced to travel by car to Bengaluru, changing the plan at the last minute.

Expressing anger over the functioning of the TDP government and its outright negligence in ensuring Z+ security for Y.S. Jagan, the YSRCP has accused the Chandrababu Naidu administration of intentionally compromising the former Chief Minister’s security protocol in order to implicate him in cases such as Singayya’s death and prevent him from conducting public tours.