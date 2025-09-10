YS Jagan Press Meet: Chandrababu Naidu Focused Only on Increasing His Own Wealth

YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of disregarding farmers’ needs and weakening the public healthcare system.

Chandrababu Naidu “Partner in Black Marketing of Urea”

Pointing to the distress of farmers struggling to procure urea and the lack of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce, Jagan squarely blamed the TDP government for forcing cultivators onto the streets.

Sharing images of farmers making a beeline for procuring urea, he alleged a large-scale urea black-marketing nexus in which Naidu himself was a partner.

The former Chief Minister accused Naidu of harassing farmers and being complicit in scams.

He contrasted this with his own tenure, when “farmers never had to take to the streets,” claiming that YSRCP had stabilized prices and ensured MSP on multiple crops.

Jagan stressed that law and order under his government prevented scams, while recalling the ₹7,800 crore spent on the Price Stabilization Fund and the establishment of Rythu Bharosa Kendras to assist farmers from cultivation to procurement.

Slamming the closure of RBKs under the current regime, he mocked Naidu’s poll promise of “wealth creation,” remarking that it now seemed to mean “creating wealth for himself.”

Healthcare Handed Over to Private Players

Turning to healthcare, Jagan accused Naidu of being a “wicked man” who allowed private exploitation of public institutions. He condemned the decision to hand over 10 government medical colleges to private operators under the PPP model, arguing it would push the poor into the hands of private profiteers.

Jagan reminded that during Naidu’s three terms, not a single medical college was established, whereas the YSRCP government initiated 17 new medical colleges in just five years. “From 1923 to 2019, there were only 12 medical colleges. Why did Chandrababu not think of setting up new ones?” he asked.

He further accused Naidu of writing to block 50 MBBS seats at Pulivendula Medical College out of “sheer insecurity” that credit would go to YSRCP. Jagan highlighted how the shortage of government colleges had already forced Andhra students to pursue costly education in countries like Ukraine, Georgia, and the Philippines.

The previous YSRCP government had initiated the construction of 17 government medical colleges, each with a proposed intake of 150 seats. Five of them — Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Machilipatnam, and Nandyal — were inaugurated in 2023–24, while 10 more were scheduled to begin classes by 2025–26. With the change of government, however, construction came to a halt, dashing the hopes of students who stood to benefit from 2,450 additional MBBS seats over the past two academic years.

“Chandrababu Naidu has neither shame nor fear of the people’s strength,” Jagan lashed out.