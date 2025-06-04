YS Jagan Leads 'Betrayal Day' Rally Against TDP: "This Isn’t Just a Protest, It’s a Message"

As the TDP-led NDA marked one year since its 2024 election victory, the YSRCP observed the day as ‘Vennupottu Dinam’ (Betrayal Day), holding massive rallies across the State to highlight the failures of the Chandrababu Naidu government.

In a post on X, YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote, “This isn’t just a protest; it’s a powerful message that the people of Andhra Pradesh will not remain silent in the face of lies and deception.”

Applauding the public response, he noted that the overwhelming turnout across the state reflected “the pain, frustration, and resistance of a betrayed public.”

Jagan added, “Exactly a year ago, on June 4, Chandrababu Naidu came to power with grand promises, but not a single one has been fulfilled.”

Explaining why June 4 would be remembered as Betrayal Day, the former Chief Minister wrote, “He (Chandrababu) has betrayed the very people who believed in him. His false statements, broken assurances, and blatant backstabbing have pushed the state into disillusionment. That’s why today, we called for Betrayal Day! And people from all walks of life have come out in huge numbers, expressing their deep anguish and anger.”

He also extended his gratitude to YSRCP leaders, workers, and citizens for joining the movement and standing with the underprivileged.

“Our fight for justice, dignity, people’s rights and their cause will only grow stronger and stronger,” he observed.

