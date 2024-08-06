YS Jagan consoles YSRCP followers attacked by TDP goons

YSRCP Chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Sunrise Hospital in Vijayawada and consoled Ginjupalli Srinivasa Rao, a YSRCP leader from Nawabpeta in Jaggayyapet constituency, and other party workers who were seriously injured in a brutal attack by TDP goons.

Speaking to media outside the sunrise hospital here on Tuesday, the former chief minister condemned the heinous attack on YSRCP leaders in Nawabpet, labelling TDP members as ruthless and inhumane. He asserted that such actions would not intimidate the public but instead incite further anger and opposition.

He called for the Governor's intervention, urging him to focus on the deteriorating state of affairs. He said the injustices were brought to the attention of national political parties and mentioned the plans to bring to the notice of the High Court and Supreme Court. Given the numerous injustices occurring in the state, YS Jagan questioned why President's Rule should not be imposed.

He stressed that the current administration was rapidly losing control and legitimacy. He informed that he would visit the family of YSRCP worker who was brutally killed by TDP goons at Sitaramapuram in Mahanandi Mandal of Nandyal district on Friday.

He questioned Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's objectives, highlighting the growing discontent against him in a short period. He criticised Naidu for neglecting governance and failing to focus on the promises made in the manifesto.

He pointed out that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had deceived farmers, mothers, and students by not fulfilling promises like Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi, fee reimbursement, Vasathi Deevena, zero-interest loans, and Matsyakara Bharosa. In contrast, YSRCP has consistently supported these groups, he said.

He criticised Chandrababu Naidu's administration for prioritising attacks and violence over the welfare of schools, education, and hospitals. He said the Chief Minister is attempting to create an atmosphere of fear to suppress dissent.