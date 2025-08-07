YS Jagan Condemns Attack on YSRCP Leaders in Pulivendula, Slams Chandrababu’s 'Rowdy Politics'

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly condemned the assault on MLC Ramesh Yadav and Vemula mandal party in-charge Velpula Ramalinga, allegedly carried out by TDP activists.

Raising concerns over the breakdown of law and order in Andhra Pradesh, Jagan accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of blatantly abusing power and engaging in rowdy politics.

Ahead of the ZPTC by-election in Pulivendula, Ramesh Yadav—a BC leader from the Yadav community—and Velpula Ramalinga were seriously injured when their vehicle was attacked and destroyed.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jagan questioned: “What wrong did they commit to deserve such violence? Why were they targeted and injured so brutally?”

He also pointed to another violent incident in Pulivendula on the evening of August 6, where YSRCP leaders attending a wedding were allegedly attacked by TDP workers inside the function hall. “Amareesh Reddy and Saidapuram Suresh Reddy were seriously injured. Others from the wedding party, including Srikant, Nagesh, and Tanmohan Reddy, were also beaten. Isn’t it shameful to carry out such baseless attacks?” he asked.

Jagan accused the police of acting as mute spectators and facilitating the attacks on YSRCP leaders. He noted that while over 100 YSRCP workers had been booked under bind-over cases, not a single TDP worker had faced action.

“Efforts are underway to detain more of our workers. Yet no cases have been filed, no arrests made, not even against those clearly involved in these brutal assaults,” he said, calling out the double standards of law enforcement.

The former Chief Minister said the YSRCP would escalate the issue to the Governor, citing blatant police bias in the Pulivendula ZPTC by-election.

“The people of Pulivendula and the entire state will not tolerate Chandrababu’s rowdy politics. They will give him a befitting response,” he declared.

Jagan further alleged that a YSRCP leader was coerced into defecting and filing a false complaint, which was then used as the basis for another fabricated case against senior party leaders, including YS Bhaskar Reddy, Deva Reddy Sivashankar Reddy, MP Avinash Reddy’s PA Raghava Reddy, and party worker Gangadhar Reddy.

He accused Chandrababu of orchestrating a systematic conspiracy to incite violence in otherwise peaceful villages since the election schedule was announced.

“He is misusing the police to suppress our leaders and workers, ensuring the election doesn’t proceed in a democratic manner,” Jagan said.

Highlighting the worsening law and order situation in the state, Jagan claimed that police were using illegal cases, arrests, and bind-overs to intimidate YSRCP cadre, while TDP members had formed gangs to launch targeted attacks.

“Despite back-to-back brutal incidents in the last two days, not a single assailant has been arrested. Under Chandrababu’s orders, the DIG of the region is actively executing this conspiracy,” he alleged.

Posing a pointed question, Jagan asked: “Is it appropriate for a person holding the office of Chief Minister to stoop this low for a mere ZPTC seat?”

Issuing a stern warning to the TDP, the YSRCP President said: “Your government will not last forever. In the blink of an eye, three years will pass.”

Concluding with a sharp message, Jagan added: “Every act of injustice you commit today will return to you with interest. I say this as a firm believer in democracy—let every oppressor remember this.”