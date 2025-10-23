YS Jagan Calls Chandrababu ‘Credit Chor’, Exposes Him Over Vizag Google Data Centre

Days after the Chandrababu Naidu government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with tech giant Google to set up an AI-powered data centre with an investment of ₹87,520 crore ($15 billion), YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy challenged Naidu’s claims and his reluctance to share credit.

Calling Chandrababu Naidu a “credit chor,” Jagan emphasized that it was the YSRCP government that laid the foundation for a data centre in Vizag. He noted that the Adani Group and the AP government had collaborated to build a data centre in the Port City, laying the foundation stone on May 3, 2023, alongside a groundbreaking ceremony for subsea cables from Singapore.

Highlighting that the current Vizag data centre is a collaboration between the Adani Group and Google, Jagan asserted that the ecosystem supporting the project was established under the YSRCP regime, and the TDP government merely expanded that vision.

“The data centre is a joint effort by the YSRCP government, Adani Group, the Central government, and the Singapore government. Yet, Chandrababu Naidu seeks to claim the entire credit, without acknowledging Adani’s massive ₹87,000 crore investment,” the former Chief Minister remarked.

To reinforce his point, Jagan shared an e-mail from Alexander Smith of Google to IT Secretary Bhaskar, stating that Sanjay Bhutani of Adani had been authorized as the point of contact with the Andhra Pradesh government for land allotment preparations.

The e-mail, dated October 4, 2025, read: “To facilitate the land allotment process, please see the attached details of the relevant Adani entities authorized for the formal allotment process for each of the three site locations.”

Jagan said, “The mail confirms that Adani is building the data centre in Vizag, and Google is the client.”

Stating that claiming others’ credit is Chandrababu Naidu’s hallmark, Jagan recalled a similar instance in Hyderabad.

“As Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu developed Cyber Towers on six acres. Yet, he never credits former Chief Minister N Janardhan Reddy for laying the foundation. Instead, he tries to take full credit for Hyderabad,” Jagan mocked.

The YSRCP President noted that Hyderabad saw real development under YS Rajasekhara Reddy in 2003-04.

“My father YSR built phase one of the ORR. Under him, IT and ITeS exports reached new heights. When Chandrababu Naidu stepped down as Chief Minister in 2003-2004, IT/ITES exports were Rs 5,650 crore, rising to Rs 32,509 crore in 2008-09 under YSR, and reaching Rs 57,000 crore in 2013-14 during bifurcation. Chandrababu Naidu never mentions these figures. He has had no connection with Hyderabad for 20 years, yet continues to claim its progress as his vision, based on one building on six acres.”

Regarding data centres and employment, Jagan acknowledged that the project generates few direct jobs but stressed that it creates an ecosystem that will drive significant future growth.

“With this vision, the YSRCP government signed an MoU with the Adani Group. We also proposed creating 25,000 jobs through an IT park, recreation, and skill centre,” he explained.

When asked why the YSRCP was allegedly opposed to the Vizag data centre, YS Jagan dismissed the rumours, emphasizing that the project is essential for the future. He clarified that the YSRCP had initiated the effort to establish the data centre. Addressing concerns about potential environmental impact, he stated that AI represents the future, making the development of data centres a necessity.