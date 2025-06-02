YS Jagan Blasts TDP’s Fiscal Mismanagement: “No Development, No Welfare — Just Massive Debts”

Hours after it came to light that Andhra Pradesh recorded a 2% dip in GST collections for May 2025, YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy questioned the TDP government’s handling of the State’s finances.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jagan criticised the TDP government’s financial mismanagement. Sharing data released by the Controller of Accounts and the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), he asked: “@ncbn garu, you claim to have decades of experience as CM and a deep understanding of governance — but what have those decades delivered?”

He pointed out that in just one year, the TDP-led NDA government has borrowed an amount equal to 44% of the total debt incurred during the YSRCP’s five-year term.

“This is despite the fact that your government has nothing to show for this period — in terms of either development or welfare,” he observed.

Citing fiscal indicators, Jagan noted that the State’s fiscal deficit to GSDP ratio had risen from 4.08% to 5.12%, while the revenue deficit to GSDP ratio jumped from 2.65% to 3.61%.

He further pointed out that the debt-to-GSDP ratio now stands at a staggering 35.64%, despite the absence of any adverse circumstances like a pandemic or natural disaster.

Additionally, he said, only 23.49% of borrowings in 2024–25 were used for capital expenditure — a sharp drop from the 33.25% average under the previous YSRCP government.

According to data released by the Union Finance Ministry, Andhra Pradesh collected ₹3,803 crore in GST revenue in May 2025 — down 2% compared to ₹3,890 crore in May 2024.

While the State’s pre-settlement SGST for 2025–26 stood at ₹2,801 crore (compared to ₹2,861 crore in 2024–25), representing a 2% decline, post-settlement SGST collections fell to ₹5,388 crore, down from ₹6,149 crore in FY 2024–25 — a 12% drop.

In contrast, other southern states posted robust growth: Tamil Nadu saw a 25% rise (₹12,230 crore), Kerala reported 24% (₹3,210 crore), Karnataka rose by 20% (₹14,299 crore), and Telangana by 6% (₹5,310 crore).

Andhra Pradesh was the only southern state to record a decline in GST collections.

These financial indicators clearly expose the TDP’s election promises of wealth generation and welfare as all fluff and no substance.