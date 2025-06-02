Shreyas Iyer Net Worth 2025: All About PBKS Captain's Salary, Endorsements, Car Collection, and More

Even though the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League has all been about Virat Kohli and his quest to make RCB win their maiden IPL title, Shreyas Iyer and his team, Punjab Kings, have been the disruptors so far. Over the years, Punjab Kings have garnered a substantial fan base, enthusiastically supporting the Shreyas Iyer-led team. Keeping their expectations intact, PBKS reached the final, and they will now face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

All eyes are now on Shreyas Iyer, who will lead the charge against RCB on Tuesday's final, and similar to how he saved PBKS the other night with a spectacular knock, he will be expected to do the same against RCB as well. Virat Kohli will also be under immense pressure after watching what Shreyas did last night.

With Shreyas turning the entire country's attention to himself, let's take a look at his net worth and his other possessions.

Shreyas Iyer Net Worth in 2025:

Shreyas Iyer has had a tumultuous run since the end of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The team left him out for no apparent reason. But he worked on his game during the break and honed his skills as a batter. Most importantly, Shreyas worked on the short-pitch ball weakness he had and came back stronger than ever. Owing to his magnificent comeback, Shreyas managed to get back the lost BCCI contract.

In the recently announced list of BCCI contracts, Shreyas managed to get a Grade B contract, and many argued during that time that owing to his efforts, Shreyas definitely deserves a Grade A contract. But that wasn't meant to be, and it remains to be seen if BCCI's decision will change when the next contracts are announced.

Shreyas' net worth by the end of 2024 was around Rs. 60 crore, and with him getting his contract back and multiple endorsements owing to the 2025 IPL, Iyer's net worth must have easily increased to Rs. 85–90 crore. While the figures are an estimate, this takes into account the updated BCCI contract and other sponsorship deals that Shreyas had signed. Additionally, the sale of Shreyas to PBKS for a staggering Rs.26 crores would have significantly increased his overall net worth.

Now at 90 crores, Shreyas Iyer's worth will only catapult this year due to the number of contributions he has already made to Indian cricket and to the IPL as well. Shreyas also has a range of endorsement deals. From BoAt to Manyavar to Dream 11, Shreyas is a part of top brands, and during the IPL season, the star batter was also seen in multiple ad campaigns from big companies.

Shreyas Iyer's Sea-Facing Lush Home and Car Collection

Shreyas has a four-bedroom, sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's elite Lodha World Tower. The apartment was valued at Rs. 11.85 crores, and the total square footage of the apartment is 2618. The house boasts all the amenities expected of a premium apartment costing 11 crores, making it a dream home for many. Like every rich Indian batter, Shreyas loves his cars and is slowly expanding his collection. He currently owns a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, a Lamborghini Huracan, and an Audi S5.