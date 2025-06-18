YS Jagan Blasts TDP Govt, Red Book Rule, Asks Why Can’t Kammas Support YSRCP?

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district was a resounding success. During his visit, Jagan met the grieving family of YSRCP worker and Deputy Sarpanch Nagamalleswara Rao, who allegedly died by suicide following police harassment.

To mark Rao’s first death anniversary, Jagan unveiled a statue in his memory and offered condolences to the bereaved family, still grappling with the tragic loss.

Speaking to the media, Jagan launched a scathing attack on the TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government. He accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of focusing more on implementing the "Red Book" constitution instead of prioritizing welfare and development.

Recounting the chain of events, Jagan revealed that on June 4 last year — the day votes were being counted — Nagamalleswara Rao was detained by police based on false complaints filed by TDP and Jana Sena workers. Shockingly, this happened even before the election results were declared.

After the TDP's victory, Rao was allegedly beaten in custody, his home ransacked, and he was threatened by the Circle Inspector (CI) with being booked as a rowdy if he didn’t leave the village.

Rao was released on June 5 and went to his brother’s house in Guntur. There, he called his father to describe the harassment he endured. Unable to cope with the trauma, he attempted suicide. Though his family rushed him to the hospital, he could not be saved.

Despite his father, Venkateswara Rao, filing a complaint, the police allegedly took no action.

Demanding accountability, Jagan asked CM Chandrababu Naidu what disciplinary steps were taken against CI Rajesh for his alleged role in Rao’s death. He also questioned what explanation would be offered to Rao’s widow and young daughter.

“Rao became the first YSRCP activist to fall victim to the TDP’s Red Book,” Jagan stated, accusing the TDP government of systematically targeting YSRCP leaders and supporters.

He further cited the case of another YSRCP worker, Lakshminarayana, from the same constituency, who reportedly attempted suicide after sustained police harassment. Jagan said that Lakshminarayana consumed pesticide and is currently battling for his life.

The situation took a casteist turn when, according to Jagan, DSP Hanumantha Rao mocked Lakshminarayana for supporting the YSRCP despite belonging to the Kamma community. Condemning the officer's behaviour, Jagan labeled him a “caste maniac” and questioned why Kamma individuals couldn’t back the YSRCP.

He lambasted the TDP for specifically targeting Kamma leaders within the YSRCP, including Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Devineni Avinash, Abbaya Chowdary, Talasila Raghuram, MVV Satyanarayana, and others.

“What crime have they committed?” Jagan asked, demanding justice and an end to political and caste-based vendettas.