YS Jagan Blasts Chandrababu Over Attack on Prasanna Kumar’s House: ‘TDP Rule Marked by Murders and Attacks’

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the attack on the house of Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy, former MLA of Kovur in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district. He asserted that the brutal assault was an attempt to end the former legislator’s life.

Holding TDP goons and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu responsible for the escalating violence, Jagan alleged that Naidu’s tyrannical rule has taken the form of three murders, six attempted murders, and twelve attacks in the state.

“The TDP rowdies who created havoc and destruction at his house terrified his elderly mother — this is a terrifying attack on democracy itself,” the YSRCP chief said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Sharing a video of the attack, Jagan stated, “It is evident that the TDP mobs, with the intention of eliminating Prasanna Kumar Reddy — who has served six terms as an MLA — carried out this attack in the presence of the police.”

He emphasized that such targeted attacks on a political leader have never been witnessed before in the Telugu states.

Jagan accused Chandrababu Naidu of deriving demonic pleasure from orchestrating such attacks through his party's goons across the state, under the “Red Book” rule.

Expressing suspicion over the timing of the incident, the former Chief Minister alleged that Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s house was vandalized just as he was scheduled to meet mango farmers in Chittoor, who have suffered significant losses.

YS Jagan claimed that a conspiracy was hatched to deliberately create a controversy and divert public attention from pressing issues.

“I strongly condemn the violent methods of Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP government must realize that through such attacks and vindictive politics, it cannot silence the voice of the Opposition,” he remarked.

Earlier on Monday, Prasanna Kumar Reddy allegedly made remarks against his political rival, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, and his wife, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy — both from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

That night, the YSRCP leader’s house in Nellore was allegedly attacked by individuals believed to be followers of the Vemireddy couple. The attackers vandalized the house, damaged furniture, and smashed two cars parked outside. The YSRCP alleged that the mob created havoc, assaulted Prasanna Kumar’s mother, and pushed her to the ground.