Bharat Bandh Today, July 9: Will Banks, Schools, and Offices Be Open?

Indian banks in major cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and others will most probably function today, July 9, 2025, even during the Bharat Bandh organized by some central trade unions against government policies promoting the interests of business houses at the cost of the rights of workers. Even though bank employees' unions have been in favor of the strike, no announcement has been made by banks closing down operations on a holiday.

Likely Disruptions in Banking Services

Partial Staff: Banks might have partial staff, which will result in delays and disruptions in services.

Partial Disruption: There can be partial disruptions in the public sector banks, while private sector banks will likely be functioning normally.

Services Affected: Cheque clearances, customer services, and queries related to loans are likely to be affected because of the strike.

Points to Keep in Mind

No Official Holiday: There is no official holiday announced by the banks, and business will go on unless otherwise decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

State-Specific Holidays: Indian bank holidays differ according to state and are released by RBI. There are bank holidays in July in the future, such as July 14 in Meghalaya and July 16 in Uttarakhand.

Strike Impact: More than 25 crore employees from several sectors, including banking, postal, and coal mining, will be joining the strike.

Plan Ahead

If you have bank work planned for today, it would be wise to:

Check with Your Bank: Check the working hours and availability of bank services at your local branch.

Plan Alternative Arrangements: Plan alternative arrangements, like online banking or visiting the branch on another day, to minimize disruptions.

