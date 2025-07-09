JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Open today: Apply Before July 11

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has opened the online registration process for Round 2 of counseling of JEECUP 2025. Those who are eligible can now fill in their choices online at jeecup.admissions.nic.in till July 11, 2025.

Important Dates for Round 2 Counselling

Registration and Choice Filling: July 9 to July 11, 2025

Seat Allotment: July 12, 2025

Online Fee Deposit: July 13 to July 15, 2025

Document Verification: July 14 to July 16, 2025

Withdrawal of Seats: July 17, 2025

Documents to be Carried for Counselling

Candidates who are appearing for the counseling of JEECUP have to carry the following documents:

JEECUP 2025 Admit Card

JEECUP Rank Card

Seat Allotment Letter (for the corresponding round)

Qualifying exam mark sheets and certificates

Character Certificate

Migration Certificate (if applicable)

Reservation Certificate (if applicable)

Domicile Certificate

Two passport-size photographs

Two sets of photocopies of all the above documents

Process of Seat Allotment

After the registration, the candidates have to fill in and lock their desired options of colleges and courses. The seats will be allotted by the authorities on merit, category, and availability of seats. After seat allotment, candidates have to pay the seat acceptance-cum-counselling fee and report to the concerned district help center for document verification.

Options After Seat Allotment

After verification, the candidates can:

Freeze the seat (final admission)

Float for a better option

Withdraw from the counselling procedure

Multiple Seat Allotment Rounds

The complete seat allotment process will be carried out in seven rounds, offering multiple chances to the candidates to get admission in their choice of courses and colleges.

By adhering to the JEECUP counseling process and keeping themselves abreast of the updated schedule and details, the candidates can have greater chances of getting a seat in a prestigious institution.