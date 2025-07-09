JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Open today: Apply Before July 11
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has opened the online registration process for Round 2 of counseling of JEECUP 2025. Those who are eligible can now fill in their choices online at jeecup.admissions.nic.in till July 11, 2025.
Important Dates for Round 2 Counselling
- Registration and Choice Filling: July 9 to July 11, 2025
- Seat Allotment: July 12, 2025
- Online Fee Deposit: July 13 to July 15, 2025
- Document Verification: July 14 to July 16, 2025
- Withdrawal of Seats: July 17, 2025
Documents to be Carried for Counselling
Candidates who are appearing for the counseling of JEECUP have to carry the following documents:
- JEECUP 2025 Admit Card
- JEECUP Rank Card
- Seat Allotment Letter (for the corresponding round)
- Qualifying exam mark sheets and certificates
- Character Certificate
- Migration Certificate (if applicable)
- Reservation Certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile Certificate
- Two passport-size photographs
- Two sets of photocopies of all the above documents
Process of Seat Allotment
After the registration, the candidates have to fill in and lock their desired options of colleges and courses. The seats will be allotted by the authorities on merit, category, and availability of seats. After seat allotment, candidates have to pay the seat acceptance-cum-counselling fee and report to the concerned district help center for document verification.
Options After Seat Allotment
After verification, the candidates can:
- Freeze the seat (final admission)
- Float for a better option
- Withdraw from the counselling procedure
Multiple Seat Allotment Rounds
The complete seat allotment process will be carried out in seven rounds, offering multiple chances to the candidates to get admission in their choice of courses and colleges.
By adhering to the JEECUP counseling process and keeping themselves abreast of the updated schedule and details, the candidates can have greater chances of getting a seat in a prestigious institution.