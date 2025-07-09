‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actress Shivani Gosain opens up about her two failed marriages

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Television actress Shivani Gosain, known for her roles in shows like “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” and “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii,” has opened up about her two failed marriages.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the veteran actress reflected on a statement she once made, calling marriage a mistake. While Shivani clarified she isn’t against the institution of marriage itself, she acknowledged that her own journey was marked by unfortunate decisions. The actress also revealed that she endured significant physical, mental, emotional, and social harassment during her marriages.

“For me, it was a terrible experience. I’m not anti-marriage—everyone has their own destiny. I believe in karma, destiny, and God. But in my case, I made poor choices. I had two failed marriages and faced a lot of physical, mental, emotional, and even social harassment. There’s still a criminal case going on, so I can’t say much. But it was a nightmare that pushed me into a shell, personally and professionally. It took me a long time to recover,” shared Shivani Gosain.

Speaking about her iconic shows like “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii” and “Kasautii Zindagii Kay,” she recalled how these shows became a part of people’s daily lives. “Back then, we didn’t have social media or camera phones, but people still recognized us, stopped us on the streets, and clicked pictures. We went on shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati and met fans everywhere. Those days were magical. TRPs were soaring, sometimes above 26! Today, people are happy with just 0.1. That era was golden, and I’m grateful to have been a part of it.”

Gosain also reflected on her decade-long journey in the industry and expressed that, as an actor, she enjoys doing work that is challenging and performance-oriented—be it in mythological shows, fiction, fantasy, web series, or television. “I look for roles that push me and offer something substantial to do,” she said.

The veteran TV actress has also appeared in shows like Kabhi Saas Kabhi Bahu, Saraswatichandra, Rang Badalti Odhani, Love U Zindagi, “Piya Ka Ghar Pyaara Lage, and Choti Sarrdaarni.”

