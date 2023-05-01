Amaravati: On the occasion of International Labour Day or May Day as it is popularly known in India, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended greetings to the working-class community. The Chief Minister took to Twitter to share his wishes.

Addressing the contribution of the workers, the Chief Minister stated that their efforts were priceless. “ You are the embodiment of labour and service. You are vital for the development of a country or a state. Happy May Day to all my brothers who are constantly working for the well-being of society. The welfare of workers is the goal of our government,” he stated in his May Day message in Telugu.

కార్మిక సోదరులారా.. మీ శ్రమ అమూల్యం. మీరు సేవానిధులు. ఒక దేశమైనా, రాష్ట్రమైనా అభివృద్ధి చెందాలంటే మీరే కీలకం. నిరంతరం సమాజ హితమే ధ్యేయంగా శ్ర‌మించే కార్మిక సోదరులందరికీ మే డే శుభాకాంక్షలు.

కార్మికుల సంక్షేమం మన ప్రభుత్వ లక్ష్యం! — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 1, 2023

International Labour Day, also known as May Day, is celebrated on May 1st every year to honor the contributions and achievements of workers and the labour movement.

On the occasion of May Day, AP Governor S. Abdul Nazeer congratulated all the workers. The Governor said that workers are creators of wealth in every field of life and International Workers' Day is a day to show respect for the dedication & hard work of countless workers, who are the creators of infrastructure, builders of resources and the backbone of the nation’s development.

