AP CM YS Jagan Congratulates Satwik- Chirag For Winning Gold At Badminton Asia Championship 2023

AMARAVATI/DUBAI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday congratulated Indian players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on winning the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 held in Dubai. " I’m incredibly proud of Satwik, who hails from our beautiful Andhra Pradesh. The Telugu Flag continues to fly higher, " the Chief Minister stated in his congratulatory message shared on Twitter.

The badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in an intense final match of the Badminton Asia Championship 2023 held at the Al-Nasr arena in Dubai. The match which lasted for more than hour where Satwik and Chirag beat Ong and Teo by 2-1 (21-16, 17-21, 19-21) clinching gold for India after 58 years. This was India's second gold medal in the Asian Badminton Championship after Dinesh Khanna bagged the men's singles gold in 1965. They were also the first Indian pair to reach the final of the Asian Championship and went on to win the gold medal.

Satwik and Chirag, who won the bronze medal in Men's Doubles at the 2022 World Championships in Tokyo, have claimed two bronze medals in the Asian Team Championships (2016, 2020).

