Why is Tollywood Director Boyapati Srinu Facing Backlash from Netizens?

Amaravati: Tollywood director Boyapati Srinu is facing netizens backlash for taking part in a candlelight vigil to express his solidarity to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu who was arrested for misappropriating funds in connection with the skill development scam case and currently lodged in Rajahmundry central prison.

A social media user criticised the film director for coming out in the support of a scam-tainted leader. Boyapati was trolled for not expressing grief and sorrow when 29 people were killed and dozens wounded in stampede during Godavari pushkaram in July 2015. The stampede incident had occurred after the then chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and his family took the holy dip in the river at Rajahmundry and left the place.

It’s been almost a month since the TDP chief was arrested in the skill development scam case. However, the opposition leader has found little to no support either from the political parties or the people of the state.

The TDP leadership has been trying to drum up support from people but in vain. Last week, the party had organised the ‘Motha Mogiddam’ and urged the people to come out on streets after sunset and make noise by beating drums, ringing bells, beating utensils or blowing whistles. The novel protest failed to elicit solidarity with the Opposition leader.

On Saturday, the party held another protest dubbed as ‘Kanthi tho Kranthi’ and appealed to people to switch off electric lights for five minutes from 7 to 7.05 pm and light a candle to express their support for Naidu. This also proved to be a damp squib.

