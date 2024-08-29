Perni Nani labels Naidu a "Master of Betrayal"

Nellore: Terming Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President Nara Chandrababu Naidu as master of betrayal, Former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) said that Naidu's attempts at buying and selling political leaders are pitiable.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Thursday, Perni Nani stated that CM Naidu, fearing Jagan's political rise, has been trying to remove him from the political scene since 2011. Despite these efforts, YS Jagan returned stronger, winning 67 seats in the past, he said. He also recalled Naidu's previous attempts to weaken YS Jagan politically by allowing 23 YSRCP MLAs to defect into TDP, yet failing to make a significant impact. He slammed Naidu for swearing in four of these defectors as ministers in the presence of the Governor without making them resign from the YSRCP party.

He said CM Naidu is master of betrayal and deceiving those who trust him is second nature to him. Nani questioned why Naidu, who insisted on resignations from defectors joining TDP, did not enforce the same when 23 YSRCP members joined TDP between 2014 and 2019. He further questioned why the recent defections of mayors and corporators in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada were not followed by their resignations. He also criticized CM Naidu for focusing solely on political maneuvers rather than fulfilling the promises made to the people and warned him that the public would teach Naidu a lesson by 2029.

Nani challenged Naidu to field candidates from the same communities for the upcoming Rajya Sabha seats that are expected to be vacated, as proof of consistency. He slammed CM Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh government, and yellow media for orchestrating a drama with a woman with multiple allegations to target IPS officers. He clarified that Vidyasagar, who ran for the 2014 Assembly elections but never joined YSRCP, is being falsely linked to the party in this conspiracy. The woman has cases in several North Indian states, which will eventually surface, he said

Speaking at a separate press conference in Nellore Former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy criticized the TDP, stating that the party has a history of luring and buying MLAs and MPs. He stated that Chandrababu Naidu is diverting attention from his failure to fulfill election promises through political defections. Reddy also said that TDP leaders are looting sand under the guise of a free sand policy, leading to a significant rise in sand prices, and warned of public protests if the situation isn't addressed.

