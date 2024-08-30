Public Liquor Shops in AP to Go into Private Hands?

The latest comments by AP Minister Kollu Ravindra have unveiled the hidden agenda of the coalition government. It has become evident that Chandrababu Naidu had pre-decided to allocate liquor shops to liquor syndicates. Minister Kollu Ravindra confirmed that the shops will be given exclusively to private individuals.

Kollu Ravindra informed the staff of the liquor shops that only private entities would be involved and that the shops would be allocated to private individuals. In response, Chandrababu’s government has set up a sub-committee, presenting it as a dramatic move, and formed a cabinet sub-committee comprising five ministers.

The committee includes Ministers Kollu Ravindra, N. Chandrababu Naidu, Kondapalli Srinivas, Satyakumar, and Gottipati Ravi.

The sub-committee is expected to produce a report favoring private individuals. The Chandrababu government is preparing to revert to the previous system for selling liquor, with plans to allocate shops to TDP leaders and liquor syndicates.