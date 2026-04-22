Vijay Raises YS Jagan Photo, Crowd Erupts with ‘Jagan’ Chants in Tamil Nadu

YS Jagan's immense popularity has no boundaries. Wherever Jagan appears, large numbers of supporters gather to stand by him and express their admiration for their beloved leader. Interestingly, YS Jagan’s name is now echoing even in the Tamil Nadu election arena.

As part of his election campaign, TVK chief Vijay expressed his special admiration for YS Jagan. He displayed a photograph of himself with Jagan, which instantly energized the crowd. A video of the moment is now trending widely on social media.

During the Tamil Nadu Assembly election campaign, Vijay was addressing a gathering when, amid the charged atmosphere, he suddenly held up YS Jagan’s photograph while standing atop the campaign vehicle. The moment he raised the photo, the entire crowd erupted. Chants of “Jagan… Jagan…” filled the air.

This was no ordinary reaction—it was a powerful outpouring of trust, respect, and affection that people hold for a leader. Though it was just a photograph, the response was nothing short of a storm. The crowd went on to raise slogans hailing “Jagananna CM.”

The way Vijay showcased the photograph and the overwhelming response from the public together highlighted how deeply the name “Jagan” resonates in people’s hearts. It stood as a strong testament to the unique admiration he commands among the masses. Once again, it proved that YS Jagan is not just a leader, but a symbol of trust and impact.