Video: Jagan with Suriya, Karthi at Chennai Wedding; Fans on Cloud Nine

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was seen at a private wedding ceremony where he shared a warm moment with Kollywood superstar Suriya. Suriya personally walked up to Jagan Mohan Reddy to greet him, following which YS Jagan embraced the actor and exchanged pleasantries.

Suriya was accompanied by his brother, actor Karthi, who also received a warm welcome. Noticing Karthi alongside Suriya, Jagan Mohan Reddy affectionately pulled him in and shared a hug, reflecting his cordial and approachable nature. Jagan was flanked by MPs YV Subba Reddy and PV Mithun Reddy.

The entire interaction was captured on mobile phones by attendees at the venue, and the video quickly went viral on social media. Fans of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as well as admirers of Suriya and Karthi expressed delight at seeing their favourite personalities together in a single frame, with the clip drawing widespread attention online.