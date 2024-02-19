Video: Drone Visuals and YS Jagan's Goosebump Speech at Siddham in Raptadu

Feb 19, 2024, 15:50 IST
- Sakshi Post

Here are the well-cut video glimpses of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Siddham event held yesterday at Raptadu in the Anantapur district. The glimpse features the drone visuals. YS Jagan's goosebump speech is the highlight of the video. Jagan's witty punch line which is going viral on social media platforms is well-placed in the video. These videos are widely shared by fans and YSRCP supporters.

Also Read: AP Elections 2024: BJP in a Fix Whether to Trust Naidu or Not 

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
YS Jagan
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
YSRCP
Siddham
Raptadu
One Million Rally
Advertisement
Back to Top