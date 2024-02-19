Video: Drone Visuals and YS Jagan's Goosebump Speech at Siddham in Raptadu

Here are the well-cut video glimpses of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Siddham event held yesterday at Raptadu in the Anantapur district. The glimpse features the drone visuals. YS Jagan's goosebump speech is the highlight of the video. Jagan's witty punch line which is going viral on social media platforms is well-placed in the video. These videos are widely shared by fans and YSRCP supporters.

