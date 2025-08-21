Vice Presidential Polls 2025: YSRCP Backs NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan

With the Vice Presidential election scheduled for September 9, the YSRCP has announced its support for CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA’s nominee for the constitutional post.

Addressing the media on Thursday (August 21), senior YSRCP leader Botsa Satyanarayana said the party has never indulged in ‘number games’ since its inception. He noted that party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has always believed in backing the candidate with a clear majority in Parliament, rather than engaging in political arithmetic.

“President, Vice President, and Speaker – these are constitutional positions. There is no point in a number game when it is evident that NDA holds the majority,” Botsa remarked.

He recalled that YSRCP had supported UPA’s presidential nominee Pranab Mukherjee earlier, despite the party being formed in opposition to the Congress.

Botsa’s clarification comes days after Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy appealed to Andhra CM N. Chandrababu Naidu and former Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao to support INDIA bloc nominee B. Sudershan Reddy in the Vice Presidential poll.

Invoking TDP founder and former AP CM N.T. Rama Rao, Revanth urged TDP chief Naidu, Deputy CM and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy, and BRS chief KCR to back Sudershan Reddy.

In response, Botsa noted that while Sudershan Reddy is a Telugu candidate, CP Radhakrishnan also hails from the southern state of Tamil Nadu.