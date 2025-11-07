Two-Week Holiday At SRM University After 300 Students Fall Sick

A day after reports emerged of nearly 300 students falling sick, SRM University–AP has announced a two-week holiday.

Food poisoning is suspected to be the cause behind scores of students falling ill over the past week.

According to reports, students began complaining of stomach ache, vomiting, and diarrhea since October 29. However, the management allegedly failed to act promptly, allowing the situation to worsen.

In a statement issued on November 6, the university said that all private and public spaces on campus will undergo deep cleaning, fumigation, and disinfection during the two-week break from November 7 to 23.

Classes are scheduled to resume on November 24.

The cleanliness drive will also include third-party inspections, food safety audits, and the deployment of professional sanitation teams to strengthen hygiene measures.

Following reports of food poisoning, Guntur District Collector A. Thameem Ansariya formed an inquiry committee comprising senior district officials to investigate the incident.

With the announcement of holidays, several students were seen vacating hostels and heading home.

The university management’s delayed response and the lack of oversight by state authorities have been blamed for the severity of the situation.

Officials are yet to confirm whether the outbreak was caused by contaminated food or water served in the campus canteen.

The state government is also facing criticism, as there remains no clarity on the number of students currently under treatment.