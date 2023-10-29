Trains Collide in Andhra, CM YS Jagan Sends Team to Spot to Provide Quick Relief Measures

Tadepalli: Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the train accident near Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district on Sunday.

A few bogies of the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train derailed after Palasa Express collided with it near Kantakapalli in Kothavalasa mandal on Sunday evening. At least dix passengers died and 10 others were injured after four bogies of the Rayagada bound passenger in the accident. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Upon learning of the incident, the chief minister YS Jagan dispatched the officials to the site of the accident to provide quick relief measures to the affected people. He also directed the officials to send as many ambulances as possible from the nearby districts of Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured in the nearby hospitals.

Chief Minister instructed that Medical and Health, Revenue, Police and other department officials to coordinate and carry out relief operations immediately. The officials were also asked to report the developments operation from time to time.

